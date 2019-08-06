Paddy McGuinness banned from swearing by wife Christine after daughter, two, cursed at nursery Oh dear...

Paddy McGuinness has revealed that he has been banned from swearing by his wife Christine after their youngest daughter, Felicity, two, repeated his expletive at nursery. The Top Gear host revealed in an Instagram video that he was unaware that his daughter had overheard his bad language and was mortified when she kept repeating the four-letter word. Captioning the video, Paddy said: "It was that moment when the kids hear you swear and then repeat it! I tried not to react but it was too late. My two-year-old is now swearing like a docker. No more cursing for me!"

Christine has given Paddy a stern warning about his bad language

In the clip, the 45-year-old admitted that he let the curse word slip out during his morning stretch, he explained: "I have had an absolute western this morning. I had a little stretch and I said 'oh (expletive)' and my daughter said it back. I didn't even know she was there. I didn't say anything, but she said it again. I ignored it, but then she said it about 20 times. I took her into nursery and she was still saying it. I've got to pick her up later and I've got a feeling social services will be there."

Last week, Christine beamed with pride after all three of her children got on a plane for the first time to enjoy a family holiday. Twins Leo and Penelope, six, were diagnosed with autism in 2017 and Felicity is also showing signs but can't be diagnosed until she's at least three or four.

What an achievement

Taking to her Instagram, Christine detailed her family's "magical weekend" at Peppa Pig World which had left her "bursting with pride". She said: "We done it, our first flight all together as a family and it went so well. We are immensely proud of Leo, Penelope and Felicity. Despite all of the extra obstacles our children have to deal with, they stepped well out of their comfort zone and they done it so well."

"This has been six years in the making, planning and dreaming for a family holiday. We started with a weekend in Southampton (we didn't want to risk going abroad for the first time flying in case it went awful, we knew we could get a train home) but they've done amazing, I don’t think it will be long until we have our first holiday abroad!"

The family enjoyed a trip to Peppa Pig World

The 31-year-old has been open about her twins' struggles since making their diagnosis public and recently celebrated their latest milestone – hosting their very first birthday party! "Another proud moment today, Leo and Penelope had their first proper birthday party with all of their friends from school! We usually avoid parties because they get so easily overwhelmed but recently they just seemed to understand and cope with so much more. With lots of prep and explaining what we were doing and who was going they actually really enjoyed themselves!" she said of her six-year-old twins.

