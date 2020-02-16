Perri Kiely is shaping up to be one of the star skaters on this year's Dancing on Ice, and it's safe to say his world-class dancing skills are coming in handy on the rink. In fact, it's those very dance moves that first propelled Perri to fame, and a majority of the 24-year-old's income still comes from dance group Diversity. But how else does the Britain's Got Talent star earn a living? We investigated…

What is Perri Kiely's net worth?

According to Spears magazine, the street dancer's net worth is estimated to be £140,000. However, the figure might be a little low, considering Perri's varied showbiz career. Not only is the star currently competing on Dancing on Ice, a gig that's rumoured to secure celebrities between £20,000 and £100,000, but in 2019 he was also announced as a radio host for KISS FM, which could also land Perri up to £100,000 a year.

Perri Kiely and Diversity

Formed in London in 2007, Diversity is a dance group best known for winning Britain's Got Talent in 2009, which is when Perri shot to fame. The group has embarked on numerous UK tours and has even held a residency at holiday center Butlins, no doubt making up the bulk of the group members' earnings.

What has Perri Kiely done outside of Diversity?

Perri's showbiz career took off after his dance group's Britain's Got Talent appearance. In 2013, Perri was a backstage host for Got to Dance on Sky 1. He was also seen in ITV's diving competition Splash in 2014, and regularly left Olympian Tom Daley impressed. Perri was so good, in fact, that he won the show. Later in 2014, the Diversity star competed on a celebrity version of Release the Hounds, and his team won an incredible £12,000. They donated the funds to two charities, Beatbullying and the NSPCC. Other shows that Perri has appeared on include Celebs go Dating in 2017 and the celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off in 2018. Perri also joined KISS FM as a host in 2019.

Perri Kiely's bachelor pad

Perri's impressive earnings have certainly paid off! In September the talented dancer appeared on MTV's Cribs, and his home certainly is impressive. Filled with Disney memorabilia, beautiful artwork, chic furniture and Harry Potter toys a'plenty, the Dancing on Ice star's pad is the stuff dreams are made of.

