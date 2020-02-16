Love Island won't be shown on Sunday following death of original presenter Caroline Flack

ITV has announced that Sunday night's episode of Love Island will not be broadcast following the death of the show's former host Caroline Flack on Saturday. An ITV spokesperson said: "Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news. After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death, we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

Watch: TV Presenter Caroline Flack dead aged 40

Caroline's family released a statement confirming that she died on Saturday at the age of 40, and ITV pulled that day's episode of Love Island as a result. The show's current presenter Laura Whitmore was close friends with the late star and stepped in as interim host of the programme after Caroline was charged with assault in December. On Sunday morning, the 34-year-old presented her Five Live radio show as usual but devoted the first two minutes to discussing her friend's death.

Many celebrities have paid tribute to Caroline on social media

The clearly emotional broadcaster said: "She was bubbly and for such a small stature, commanded a room. She loved to laugh and had the most infectious chuckle. She also had many struggles, I am not going to pretend she was perfect. She lived every mistake publicly under scrutiny. Caroline loved to love, that’s all she wanted, which is why the show Love Island was important to her."

READ: X-Factor star Olly Murs shares grief over Caroline Flack's death

Laura went on to plead for more kindness in the media and online, saying: "The problem wasn’t the show, the show was loving, caring and safe and protective. The problem is, the outside world is not. Anyone who has ever compared one woman against another on Twitter, knocked someone because of their appearance, invaded someone else's privacy, who have made mean, unnecessary comments on an online forum need to look at themselves."

MORE: Laura Whitmore in tears as she pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack on radio show

Love Island cast members shared their heartbreak on social media, including Chris Hughes, who wrote: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taken from this cruel world," while his co-star Amber Gill added: "My heart is actually broken," and series four winner Jack Charles posted: "Truly in shock after hearing such devastating news, it was a real pleasure knowing you Caroline, my thoughts are with your family and loved ones."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.