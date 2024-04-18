BBC’s new noir drama about a missing boy sounds seriously intense - details

We love a good BBC drama, and the network has recently revealed that two new shows will be out later this year - and they both sound seriously good. Having already aired in Sweden, the two Swedish crime dramas sound right up our street!

End of Summer is based on police officer Anders de la Motte’s bestselling novel, and follows a woman who believes that her younger brother is still alive two decades after his disappearance - and that she has seen him.

The official synopsis reads: “The story begins in summer of 1984 with 5-year-old Billy disappearing in rural Sweden, and the inconclusive police investigation that follows, shattering the family. Two decades later, Billy's sister Vera, meets a hauntingly familiar young man, which forces her to unravel the truth behind her brother's disappearance.” Intriguing!

The second show coming to the BBC is Jana - Marked for Life, also based on a bestselling novel, this time by Emilie Schepp. The story follows a public prosecutor and former child soldiers, with the synopsis reading: “During an investigation into the murder of a high-ranking official at the Swedish Migration Agency, the main suspect is also found dead, and Jana immediately recognises something on his scarred body.

“To understand her own traumatic past, Jana must reach the killer ahead of the police.”

Speaking about the shows, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks said: “End of Summer is a complex and absorbing mystery drama in a beautiful setting. Jana – Marked for Life is an intriguing and suspenseful thriller. We are so pleased to be adding these two compelling series to our rich catalogue of Nordic Noir.”

The BBC is set to release plenty of hugely popular shows this year and has recently confirmed that the second season of the Michelle Keegan drama Second Pound Poms has returned to filming in Australia.

The story follows a group of Brits who head to Australia for a fresh start, but initially struggle to make their life-changing decision to go Down Under work.

Chatting about what to expect from the new episodes, writer and creator Danny Brocklehurst said: “The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight. We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip. I couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under.”