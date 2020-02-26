Heidi Klum to present new Amazon Prime show Making the Cut - get the details We're so excited to check out Heidi Klum's new show

Amazon Prime has announced their new fashion competition series - and it looks amazing! Hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the upcoming ten-part series, Making the Cut, will see 12 hugely talented designers create amazing new designs while travelling to the fashion capitals of the world to win a huge cash prize. Set in New York, Paris and Tokyo, the series will test their incredible fashion skills as well as their prowess at running a business. The Apprentice meets Fashion Runway? Sign us up.

The series, which will be released on the streaming service on 27 March, will also star some of fashion's most recognisable names, including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld and Chiara Ferragni. Heidi has opened up about the show on Twitter, and shared one of her amazing looks while in Tokyo, writing: "Today I was dressed by one of Japan’s great Kimono Artists @takahashihirokoofficial. Thank you for this special experience."

The series will be based in New York, Tokyo and Paris

The contestants were found from all over the world, and include Sander Bos, 24, from Belgium, who already runs a line and is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, New York City dweller Rinat Brodach, 35, who moved to the US from Israel to study design, and favours a minimalist chic, gender-free aesthetic, and China-based Joshua Hupper, the founder of e-commerce fashion brand BABYGHOST.

Fans have opened up about how much they are looking forward to the series, with one writing: "Yeeeeees! @TimGunn and @heidiklum the A Team, have moved on to greater things." Another added: "I have been waiting forever to see #TimGunn & #HeidiKlum together! I will hundred points symbol be watching #MakingTheCut."