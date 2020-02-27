Dancing on Ice star Caprice complains about duty of care on show ITV responded by saying that they take their duty of care very seriously

Fans of Dancing on Ice have been wondering just what happened on the show after Caprice stopped skating with her partner, Hamish Gaman, who was replaced by Oscar Peter before she dropped out of the show in early February. The TV personality has recently spoken out about the show, telling The Sun that the series has "no duty of care".

Caprice dropped out of the show

She explained: "In America, they have to have it or they get sued. It's just thinking about other people, it's just common decency, I think, when it comes to these kind of destructive shows. We have to have a soul at some point for God's sakes." ITV has responded to her comments, saying: "We take our duty of care very seriously. We have always been fully committed to ensuring that everyone involved on Dancing on Ice is fully supported and keep a close eye on everyone's well-being throughout the series. We are very proud of the brilliant team both on and off screen who deliver a fantastic show each week."

Caprice opened up about the show

Caprice's spokesperson previously told HELLO!: "It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons. Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful. Now she’s taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family." Hamish has also alluded to the situation, saying: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times. Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all they can to support me. I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

