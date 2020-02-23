What is Christopher Dean's net worth? The Dancing on Ice judge's value explored The Dancing on Ice star has had an impressive career

Christopher Dean is renowned for his incredible skating career, and of course his starring role on Dancing on Ice – but what exactly is the gold medallist's net worth? And aside from his role on the hit ITV show, how else has the 61-year-old earned his income? We investigated…

WATCH: Dancing on Ice in 60 seconds

What is Christopher Dean's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christopher Dean's net worth is approximated to be around £5million. The star has made most of his money through ice skating, which he started at ten years old after being gifted a pair of skates at Christmas.

What did Christopher Dean do before becoming an ice skater?

Christopher and his partner Jayne Torvill famously went on to win the gold medal during the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo in 1984. But before becoming a world-famous ice skater, Christopher was a policeman. Originally, Christopher only skated on top of his full-time role, however, that all changed when he and Jayne came fifth in the Olympics in 1980.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara celebrates husband Aljaz Skorjanec's 30th birthday with amazing throwback photo!

Christopher Dean during the Olympics

Christopher and Jane won a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics and a bronze medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics. It's estimated that Olympic athletes earn $37,500 (£28,815) for each gold medal they earn, so we can imagine all that hard work on the ice rink paid off.

MORE: Where does Strictly star Saffron Barker live? Inside her Brighton house

Christopher Dean's induction into the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame

In 1989, Christopher earned himself a place in the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame, cementing his status as an ice skating legend that no doubt helped earn him television roles such as his Dancing on Ice one.

Christopher Dean and Dancing on Ice

Not only is Christopher a judge on Dancing on Ice, but between 2006 and 2014 he and Jayne also served as Creative Directors, which we can imagine would have nearly doubled their workload, so likely meant they were paid a hearty sum. When he was a coach on Dancing on Ice, Christopher was paid £250,000, and it's safe to presume this figure jumped when the star returned as head judge.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.