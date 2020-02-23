Ben Hanlin's family: all you need to know about wife Briony and two children The magician is in the final five on Dancing on Ice

Magician Ben Hanlin is doing a spectacular job on Dancing on Ice alongside his professional skating partner, Carlotta Edwards, and has made it into the final five on the show alongside Libby Clegg, Joe Swash, Perri Kiely and Lisa George. Of course, the entertainer has had his family cheering him on from the sidelines, but just how much do we know about Ben's wife Briony and their two children? Find out more about Ben's home life here...

Is Ben Hanlin married?

Ben is married to Briony, and the pair share two children, Elvis and Delilah. The couple tied the knot back in May 2014, and celebrated their five-year anniversary in 2019 with a gorgeous photo album of their wedding day on Instagram, with showed them beaming as they left the church, lounging in an oversize sun chair together and driving away in a convertible. Ben captioned the post: "Five years ago today!! Wow that's gone fast! Convincing @sarabriony to say 'I Do' is the best trick I've ever pulled."

Ben, Briony and their two children

Briony also shared a snap to celebrate their wedding day, writing: "Five years, six homes, (almost) two small humans and one pooch later...Happy Anniversary @benhanlin. I would still say 'I do' 100 times over, albeit today it would be in leggings and a top knot and that bouquet would probably be a nappy bag." Ben's proud partner has been supporting the magician during the ice skating competition, and shared a snap of him with Carlotta on Instagram, writing: "He may be an astronaut on the ice tonight but he has genuinely been out of this world this week - juggling everything to be there for us whilst our little lady was poorly. Good luck @benhanlin and @carlottaedwards! We will be whooping for you!"

READ: What did Dancing on Ice stars do before finding fame? From John Barrowman to Pamela Anderson

Does Ben Hanlin have children?

Ben and Briony share two-year-old Elvis, and a baby girl named Delilah, who they welcomed back in June 2019. Briony regularly shares snaps of the beautiful pair on Instagram - most recently posting a gorgeous photo of little Delilah celebrating Valentine's Day at a baby sensory class. Ben recently revealed that little Delilah had a health scare in February after being diagnosed with sepsis. Speaking to The Sun, he explained: "She had mottled skin and a temperature of 103. Doctors managed to bring it down with glucose and antibiotics, but we were still in hospital for days. It was terrifying. She was hooked up to tubes and put on a drip which is something no parent ever wants to see. The whole thing was a huge shock. Luckily, Delilah responded really well to the treatment and she's now been given the all clear. We couldn't be more relieved."

Ben with baby Delilah

He gave an update on his daughter's condition on Loose Women, saying: "She was in hospital for a few days, they came out and then they administer for a few days. So obviously Dancing on Ice is on every Sunday live, and this was all happening on the Thursday night. So I woke up in the hospital Thursday morning, and me and Briony had a chat and she was stable by then. Briony said, 'Well there's nothing you can really do here, we're monitoring her, go to training and then come back.'"

READ: Brianne Delcourt starts wedding venue hunting in Ireland following engagement to Kevin Kilbane

Briony, Elvis and Delilah wished him good luck