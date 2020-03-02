Joanne Froggatt reveals if there will be a third season of Liar The Downton Abbey actress opened up about her new show on This Morning

Although season two of Liar is starting on ITV on Monday night, Joanne Froggatt has already confirmed whether there will be a season three. Joining Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, she explained that the show will end on season two, as the writers had originally planned for 12 episodes in total.

Joanne opened up about season two

She said: "With season two you want it to be not only be, not only as good as, but surpass the first season if you can, and the good thing about our show was that Jack and Harry, our writers and producers, had always planned to, their hope was to always tell this story over 12 episodes and over two seasons."

READ: Inside the Downton Abbey stars' real-life homes

WATCH: Liar season two trailer

Joanne continued: "We were really excited that they got the chance to tell the story in the way they wanted to tell it. I think it's really exciting, I've seen all of it. I think they've done a fantastic job. It's really edge of your feet from beginning to end and it kept me guessing until the very bitter end. So I think if it can keep me guessing and hopefully it'll keep the viewers guessing!" Confirming that the show will end on season two, the Downton Abbey actress added: "This is the finale. There will be no more Liar. It's a very satisfying ending!"

READ: Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt and husband James Cannon have split after eight years of marriage

The 39-year-old also chatted about what to expect from the show, saying: "Their story picks up just exactly where we left off but then to find out how Andrew was murdered, our story is told over different timelines. So we go back over the last three weeks when Andrew was on the run from the police… Laura's still fighting for her justice really, and fighting for her life."