Fern Britton clarifies BAFTA snub following spat with Phillip Schofield Fern was invited to BAFTA's special celebration

Fern Britton has revealed the real reason why she wasn't to BAFTA on Monday night, where they celebrated This Morning's 30th birthday. Following an awkward exchange on the popular daytime show with former co-host Phillip Schofield, the 61-year-old confessed she wasn't snubbed after all. Her agents, at Troika Talent, have since taken the blame. Alongside a note from the agency, Fern tweeted: "And here is what happened! Thank goodness I was invited, even if I didn't actually receive the invitation. See you next time @BAFTA xxxx."

Fern Britton has an awkward conversation with Phillip Schofield on This Morning

The message from the agency read: "HUGE apologies from Troika to @ThisMorning. An invitation to @Fern_Britton from #BAFTA did arrive, but as she was touring with #CalendarGirls we assumed she wouldn't be able to attend, and we declined. Fern had no idea that she had been invited. Luckily, she has forgiven us." They also added: "Apologies again for any embarrassment caused to @ThisMorning & @Fern_Britton." To which Fern replied: "All forgiven xx."

Exclusive! Fern Britton reveals the real reason she left This Morning presenting role

During a conversation via video link on Wednesday's This Morning, viewers were left cringing following Fern's awkward chat with Phillip. "Congratulations on BAFTA, that was absolutely wonderful and brilliant, I'd love to have been there but I didn't get an invitation," she said. Phillip was quick to point out that she was performing in a show, to which she replied: "I wasn't on Monday night, I would have come but I wasn't invited."

Loading the player...

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Following the interview, Phillip tweeted: "Odd really, because she was invited and declined #memoryloss. We'd have loved her to be there. A vital and much loved part of the show." Fern also replied to a fan, who wrote: "No animosity between @Schofe and @Fern_Britton, of course! Even if she had been invited, surely Phillip would have assumed there had been some kind of miscommunication - rather than making a jibe about '#memoryloss'", to which Fern replied: "No. I had no invitation to decline."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.