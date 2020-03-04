Studio where Take Me Out and Catchphrase filmed hit by coronavirus Staff are reportedly self-isolating following coronavirus scare

The Take Me Out and Catchphrase studio has been hit by a case of coronavirus, it has been confirmed. An employee at the Maidstone Studios facilaties has tested positive for the virus, and as a result colleagues from the studio and nearby businesses are working from home in a bid to self-isolate.

A spokesperson for the Maidstone Studios site said: "We can confirm that there has been notification that a tenant of the Vinters Business Park has made us aware that a member of their team has tested positive for Covid-19, and that their team is taking the sensible precaution of self-isolating and working from home."

Take Me Out is filmed at the studios

The statement continued: "Vinters Business Park has taken steps to reiterate the guidance from UK government for employers and businesses. In the meantime, Vinters Business Park has activated a range of advised actions and procedures oriented to safeguard the health and safety of all tenants, as per the guidance from UK government."

MORE: ITV confirms beloved TV show has been axed after ten years

Catchphrase is also filmed at the studios

MORE: Take Me Out newlyweds Adam and Beckie Ryan expecting their first child!

Other shows filmed at the studio in the past include Trisha and Basil Brush, and the facilaties claims to be the largest independent studio in the UK. Kent Online has reported that the staff member who tested positive returned from a trip to Italy just last week, where coronavirus has quickly spread.

Even the royals have recently commented on the virus. On Tuesday night, Prince William directly addressed coronavirus during a trip to Ireland as he chatted to emergency workers at a reception hosted by Britain's Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett in the 17th floor Gravity Bar at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse.

He asked Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic with the National Ambulance Service: "I bet everyone’s like 'I’ve got Coronavirus, I’m dying', and you’re like 'no, you’ve just got a cough'. Does it seem quite dramatic about Coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?" he asked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.