Phillip Schofield's new show pulled from schedule – find out why The This Morning presenter was due to present a show for holidaymakers

Phillip Schofield's show How to Spend it Well on Holiday was meant to air on ITV on Thursday night, but was pulled from the schedule and replaced by Griff's Great Australian Adventure. Although the reason behind the schedule change has yet to be confirmed, it is thought that the series was pushed back due to coronavirus fears. The This Morning presenter's new show gives tips and advice for holidaymakers, and so would have been poorly timed as coronavirush has affected travel plans for many. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

Phillip's show was pulled from the schedule

Although Phillip has yet to comment on the delay, he recently shared a snap of himself with the show's crew at Heathrow Airport, writing: "The amazing #howtospendit (holiday edition) crew. Thank you for being such fun. Goes out in March. And thank you again @heathrow_airport."

The decision to remove the show from the schedule comes just a few days after it was announced that the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, was delayed until November 2020 due to the coronavirus threat. The official James Bond account tweeted: "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020."

