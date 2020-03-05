Noughts + Crosses: All you need to know about the TV book adaptation Noughts and Crosses is BBC's newest drama - find out more

Noughts + Crosses will air on BBC on Thursday night, and we suspect that the long awaited adaptation from the hugely popular book series will be a huge hit. From where you can watch to the cast, find out everything you need to know about the new drama here…

What is Noughts + Crosses about?

Based on the bestselling novel series from Malorie Blackman, the story follows two teenagers, Sephy and Callum, as they fall in love despite the the world wanting them to be apart. According to the BBC: "Sephy is a Cross, a member of the black ruling class and daughter of a prominent politician. Callum is a Nought, a white member of the underclass. The two have been friends since early childhood, but their relationship grows ever more complicated as they come of age."

The story follows Callum and Sephy

When is Noughts + Crosses on?

The popular series will air on BBC One on Thursday 5 March at 9pm and will air weekly, but keen fans will be able to watch the entire series on BBC iPlayer on the same day. Watch the trailer for the new show here:

WATCH: Noughts + Crosses trailer is here

How is the Noughts + Crosses TV series different from the book?

Like the book, the story is set in an alternate reality where, 700 years ago the 'Aprican Empire' invaded Europe. Aprica colonised the continent and reached as far as Albion (AKA the alternate universe's United Kingdom), which has been under Aprican rule ever since and has strict rules about Noughts and Crosses associating with one another. However, there are key differences to the series.

The full series will be available on iPlayer

Executive producer Preethi Mavahalli said: "We’ve taken the first novel of the book series and aged up the central characters by a few years, so they are forced to make decisions about their future on the threshold of adulthood, in a world which denies them the freedom to follow their hearts. Series one sets up this world and the two warring families at the centre of the story, and covers much of the action of the first novel."

Helen Bazendale plays Meggie

Will there be Noughts + Crosses season two?

While season two has yet to be confirmed, Preethi has said there is plenty of material should the first series be popular. She said: "With four more books published and one more to come, there is plenty of scope for this series to return again and again and explore this unique and distinctive alternate universe."

The show is based on the hugely popular novel series

Who is in the cast of Noughts + Crosses?

BAFTA-winner Jack Rowan is best known for his role in Peaky Blinders and plays Callum McGregor, while newcomer Masali Baduza stars as Sephy Hadley. Meanwhile, Peep Show actor Paterson Joseph plays Sephy's father, Home Secretary Kamal Hadley and Wallander star Bonnie Mbuli plays her mother Jasmine. Callum's family including Cold Feet star Helen Bazendale, who plays his mum and the Hadley's housekeeper, Meggie, and The Secret Agent actor Ian Hart plays his father, Ryan. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actor Josh Dylan plays his older brother Jude.

Mamma Mia actor Josh Dylan plays Jude

Stormzy is also in the show, playing newspaper editor Kolawale. Speaking about being cast, he said: "As a diehard fan of Malorie's novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true."

Stormzy will star as newspaper editor Kolawale