Love Is Blind is coming to the UK and we know you secretly want to apply 

Brace yourselves guys and gals, Love Is Blind could be heading to the UK after a crazy success with the US series on Netflix. If you're single and unlucky in love and keen to get a wedding ring on your finger, your time is coming and you might want to start working on your application. If you haven't watched the show yet, you need to run home immediately and grab your nearest pillow (those cringe moments call for a prop to shield your eyes) and watch ten hours of American singletons find love with someone they can't see.

Barnett with his notebook in the pod

Basically, single men and women each enter 'pods' where they date each other to see who they get a connection with without being distracted by looks. What's more, the couples get engaged without having so much as a glimpse at their significant other’s face.

Showrunner Chris Coelen has revealed in an interview that Netflix is "in talks" to make series two and even teased the possibility of bringing it to the UK.

"We’re certainly talking about season two, yeah," he told Metro. "I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future. That’s what I would certainly hope for."

And when asked about a UK version of the show, Chris added, "Absolutely! 100 percent yes. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it."

Jessica in her bod clutching a glass of red wine

Cue a little happy dance from us. But would the show even work here in the UK? Are we too cynical of such a set-up? Would the famous British sarcasm work through a wall? Are we all too invested in our 'type on paper'? To be fair, going on this dating TV show would require a lot less gym time and bikini shopping than Love Island and more vino time than you get on First Dates. Let's not forget, it wouldn't be the first time we've had a dating show from another country. Married At First Sight, which is a similar concept to Love Is Blind, was based on a Danish series of the same name titled Gift Ved Første Blik.

