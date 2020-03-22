We're loving brand new period drama Belgravia on ITV. The show, which is written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, continues on Sunday night as the story of the Trenchard and Brockenhurst family history continues to unfold. The programme's success is not only down to the great writing, but the talented actors. If you're enjoying the drama but want to know more about the stars of the show, then fear not as we've done some investigating. From Tamsin Greig to Dame Harriet Walter, below is all you need to know about the cast of Belgravia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Belgravia official trailer

Tamsin Greig – Anne Trenchard

Tamsin plays Anne Trenchard, a "clever, strong woman, but not a bully." Anne is keen to honour her husband's word, but also believes in others right to the truth about their family. Her judgements are occasionally derailed by her husband's aspirations and her own emotional response to events in the Trenchard's lives. You'll recognise Tamsin from shows such as Episodes and Friday Night Dinner.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Julian Fellowes' new period drama Belgravia

Tamsin Greig as Anne Trenchard

Philip Glenister – James Trenchard

Taking on the role of James Trenchard, Anne's husband, is Philip Glenister. James is a self-made man who started out as a London market trader, and grasped the opportunity to become one of the principal suppliers to the Duke of Wellington. James is a social climber of mountaineering proportions. The advancement of his family drives him forward, but it drives his wife to distraction. Philip is perhaps best known for his roles in Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes.

MORE: First look at Julian Fellowes' new Netflix show The English Game

Philip Glenister plays James Trenchard

Dame Harriet Walter – Lady Brockenhurst

Dame Harriet Walter plays Lady Brockenhurt, a clever woman, and a talented artist, who finds herself at loggerheads with Anne Trenchard as their histories are more entwined than they initially thought. Harriet has been a number of hit blockbusters and TV shows such as Sense and Sensibility, which also starred Dame Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet, and also appeared in Julian's previous hit drama Downton Abbey. Harriet has also appeared in The Crown as Clementine Churchill.

Dame Harriet Walter (left) as Lady Brockenhurst

Alice Eve – Susan Trenchard

Playing Susan Trenchard, the daughter-in-law of Anne and James Trenchard Beautiful, is Alice Eve. Susan is "petulant and spoilt and wants everything while giving nothing in return." Extravagant to a fault, Susan's priority is her own social advancement. You'll recognise Alice Eve from hit films such as She's Out of My League and TV show Black Mirror.

Alice Eve (right) as Susan Trenchard

Ella Purnell – Lady Maria Grey

Ella Purnell takes on the role of Lady Maria Grey, an attractive young woman who is interested in the wider world, not just the latest fashion. Her mother has identified John Bellasis as an eligible match for her, but Maria dislikes his selfish, snobbish pride. Ella has appeared in films such as Never Let me Go and Maleficent alongside Angelina Jolie.

Ella Purnell as Lady Maria Grey

James Fleet – Reverend Stephen Bellasis

Playing the younger brother of the Earl of Brockenhurst, Stephen Bellasis, is James Fleet. Stephen became a man of the cloth because it assured him of a large parsonage near his old home and a handful of livings then in the gift of his father. James is perhaps best known for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral and The Vicar of Dibley as Alice's husband Hugo.

James Fleet plays Reverend Bellasis

Adam James – John Bellasis

John Bellasis, played by Adam James, is a handsome, selfish and greedy man, but he’s not stupid. He despises both his uncle, for doing so little with his inheritance, and his father, for throwing away what he had. John is not a gambler but he is extravagant, knowing that his uncle’s money will eventually come his way. Adam has had other roles in TV shows such as Doctor Foster and Home from Home and films such as Johnny English.

Adam James as John Ballasis

Richard Goulding – Oliver Trenchard

Oliver Trenchard is the son of James and Anne, married to Susan and is played by Richard Goulding. Oliver wants everything his father wants, but unlike James, he is not prepared to work for it. Yet though he is shallow and greedy, there is a small and undernourished moral spark in him. You'll recognise Richard from shows like White House Farm and The Windsors.

Oliver Trenchard played by Richard Goulding

Emily Reid – Sophia Trenchard

The beautiful daughter of James and Anne Trenchard is Sophia, played by Emily Reid, whose passion blinds her to any other consideration. Emily is also currently starring in fellow ITV drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole alongside Dawn French.

Sophia Trenchard played by Emily Reid

Tom Wilkinson – Earl of Brockenhurst

Tall and handsome in his youth, Lord Brockenhurst is a typical aristocrat who has lived his life according to an accepted code, one that he has never questioned. He loves his wife, however, his family circumstances have brought out his depressive tendencies. You'll recognise Tom from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Full Monty.

Tom Wilkinson as the Earl of Brockenhurst

Jack Bardoe – Charles Pope

Charles Pope is a Victorian entrepreneur, unaware of the truth about his birth but he is at peace with his modest place in society. That said, he is determined to rise and make his mark in this new world. Handsome, charming and thoroughly decent, his intelligence is matched by his youthful charm. Jack trained at RADA and has also appeared in productions at the National Theatre.

Jack Bardoe as Charles Pope

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.