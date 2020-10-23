Call the Midwife creator reveals why show 'ruins our Christmas every year' The showrunner worked hard to ensure the Christmas special went ahead despite the pandemic

Heidi Thomas and Stephen McGann recently appeared on Lorraine to discuss the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas special, and revealed why the one-off episode tends to ruin their own festivities!

Chatting about the upcoming special, which was filmed following lockdown, Stephen said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who have contacted us just at their relief that something was still going to be the same. And I think as actors we underestimated that and it was humbling."

He continued: "We’ve been reminded that, to other people, we’re a part of that pattern of Christmas and the festival. It’s a responsibility and one we’re proud to shoulder, and the atmosphere on set, the morale is very good."

Heidi joked about the show ruining their Christmas, explaining: "It’s all for the audience and our fans and as Steve said something that’s the same at Christmas! It ruins our Christmas every year because we get so nervous but it’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make!"

We can't wait to be reunited with our favourite characters at Nonnatus House, and the sneak peek synopsis from the BBC reads: "Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan.

A circus will arrive in Poplar in the upcoming special

"Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane."

