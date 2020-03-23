Bake Off's future up in the air due to coronavirus pandemic - see statement See the statement from Channel 4

Great British Bake Off's future might be in trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic. The popular baking show, which is usually filmed in the summertime, is waiting for updates from Public Health England regarding whether it will be able to go ahead with filming the new series.

A show's spokesperson told HELLO!: "We are monitoring the situation and Public Health England advice very carefully, and are looking at all options for producing the show safely. Filming of the series will begin when it is safe to do so." Should filming be postponed, it will be just one of many shows that have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Series including Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders and Death in Paradise have temporarily had their filming halted, along with soaps including Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street. Death in Paradise confirmed to HELLO! that season ten, which was due to begin filming in April in Guadeloupe, has been delayed.

Executive producer Tim Keys said: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Red Planet Pictures the producers of Death in Paradise have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

Once filming has been approved, Bake Off will have plenty of exciting changes as Matt Lucas was recently announced as the new presenter, replacing Sandi Toksvig. Speaking about his upcoming gig, Matt said: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!" We hope we'll see him in action soon!