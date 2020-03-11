While Bake Off fans were delighted with the news that Matt Lucas would be taking over as the new presenter of the popular Channel 4 show, he wasn't the only choice! Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes, who is currently appearing in Miriam's Big Fat Adventure, revealed that she was approached to take over from Sandi Toksvig, but had no interest in joining the Bake Off tent.

Miriam wasn't interested in the show

Chatting to the Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine, she said: "I was asked if I wanted to be considered to take over from Sandi Toksvig on Bake Off. I can't think of anything I would rather do less than be in a room with a frying pan and a saucepan. I'm not interested in cooking. I love being asked to supper, but to have anything to do with the preparation? It was kind of them to think of me, but no."

Matt revealed how pleased he was to join Noel Fielding as the new co-presenter on Wednesday, saying: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

Channel 4 announced that Sandi was stepping down from the series after three years back in January with a statement that read: "After three years and 51 showstoppers Sandi has announced plans to switch off her kitchen timer and leave the Bake Off tent." The statement continued: "Sandi is leaving the show to focus on other work projects, which include hosting the forthcoming Channel 4 series The Write Offs, which looks at the issue of adult literacy." Sandi tweeted: "Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television."

