Sandi Toksvig's replacement on The Great British Bake Off has been confirmed Matt Lucas will be joining Noel Fielding in the Bake Off tent

The Great British Bake Off has revealed who will be taking over as co-presenter of the popular baking show after Sandi Toksvig announced that she was leaving the show. Matt Lucas, who is best known for co-creating Little Britain, will be the Bake Off's new presenter alongside Noel Fielding.

WATCH: Matt Lucas is the new Bake Off presenter

Speaking about his new gig, Matt said: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

Matt is the new presenter

Noel was equally delighted to welcome the acting and comedian to the tent, saying: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph." Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are also looking forward to working with Matt, with Prue saying: "The combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?" Paul added that he was a "fantastic addition" to the team.

He is replacing Sandi Toksvig

Viewers have taken to social media to discuss their reaction to the news, with one writing: "Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding is a duo I didn’t know I needed until now," while another tweeted: "Matt Lucas joining Bake Off. Brilliant. Must be tempted to do it in character as Marjorie Dawes." A third person wrote: "Matt Lucas will join Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding and I think I feel great about that? A v unexpected choice, but he's always had a warmth and a charm about him, and obvs humour." Filming for the upcoming series of Bake Off will begin in the spring.

