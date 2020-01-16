After three years in the Bake Off tent, Sandi Toksvig has decided to leave the show to focus on other work commitments. The 61-year-old writer and broadcaster has been co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding since the show moved from BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

A statement from Channel 4 read: "After three years and 51 showstoppers Sandi has announced plans to switch off her kitchen timer and leave the Bake Off tent." The statement continued: "Sandi is leaving the show to focus on other work projects, which include hosting the forthcoming Channel 4 series The Write Offs, which looks at the issue of adult literacy."

Sandi has co-hosted alongside Noel Fielding since 2017

Sandi herself took to Twitter to comment on the news, explaining the reasons behind her decision to leave and focus on her other work. The mother-of-three began: "When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work."

She continued: "Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television." Sandi and Noel took over as co-hosts three years ago, replacing comedians Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins after the channel change. Sandi and Noel's entrance to the show wasn't the only change to the show in 2017; the much-loved baker Mary Berry stood down in the same year, being replaced by professional chef and restaurateur Prue Leith.

Sandi with her GBBO co-stars Noel, Prue and Paul

The changes to the baking competition haven't seemed to waver the popularity of the show, something which Sandi went on to address in her statement on her departure. "Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well," she said.

