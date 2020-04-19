Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper, 52, left fighting for his life after contracting coronavirus

Gogglebox's Jonathan Tapper, 52, was left fighting for his life after contracting coronavirus, his wife Nikki has revealed.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Nikki said: "One night Jonathan came home from work and was unable to move. He had a cough and high temperature. He laid down on the sofa and – with no exaggeration – he stayed there for two weeks in our lounge room."

Nikki, 47, who shares children Amy and Josh with Jonathan, added: "We tended to him as best we could, but at times he seemed unable to breathe. Having spoken to the doctors, they urged us to stay home, but they said to quickly get an oxygen monitor, which fixed to his finger."

Jonathan, who is a diabetic, remains sick and is afraid of relapsing. A spokesperson for the Tappers said: "I can confirm that the Tapper family all contracted Covid-19. We are really pleased to say the family are better - Jonathan is at the very end of his recovery and is now taking it easy."

The TV star, who appeared on Gogglebox from 2013 to 2018, went through an incredible body transformation last year due to his diabetic diagnosis and shed almost three stone in just three months.

The TV personality dropped from 21 stone 3Ibs to 18 stone 8Ibs after following a new exercise and diet plan through musclefood.com's The Unthinkable.

The 52-year-old chauffer has admitted in the past to battling with his weight for years, and would enjoy tucking into fried breakfasts on the road, while snacking on crisps and sandwiches on the go, eating up to 3,000 calories a day. Jonathan now eats three regular meals a day, dropping his calorie intake to just 1,800. Last March, the father-of-two revealed that a health scare had prompted him to do something about his diet, after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2015. “In 2015 I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and since then have become more conscious of my lifestyle choices but that hasn’t stopped the weight creeping on and the blood test results getting worse," he said.