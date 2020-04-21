BBC iPlayer bringing back amazing TV shows to watch for free - see our top 5 picks Are you looking forward to checking these new TV shows out?

BBC iPlayer has seriously stepped up while the country is under lockdown! The streaming service have announced that they will be introducing plenty of their most popular boxsets to the streaming service - all of which a TV licence holder can watch for free. From 2019's huge hit Dracula to a classic comedy sitcom, check out our top five boxsets here...

Dracula

From the creators of Sherlock, this three-part series follows the classic story of Dracula - but with a few (outstanding) twists. If you haven't watched the show, we don't want to spoil anything, so we'll let you discover the witty banter between Dracula and his nemesis Val Helsing for yourselves! The show will arrive on iPlayer on 21 April.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dracula trailer

Taboo

Did you miss this 2017 series the first time around? Now is your chance to catch up with the brilliant Tom Hardy drama. The series follows James Keziah Delaney, a man who returns to London from Africa after being believed to be dead - but is changed forever. Taking over what's left of his father's shipping empire, he begins to rebuild a new life for himself. Catch up on 21 April.

Strike

Did you let the adaptation of this JK Rowling adaptation pass you by? The series follows Cormoran Strike, a private detective who finds more than he was looking for after hiring temp Robin Ellacott to do some admin work for him. The pair begin to crack cases together as business partners - but will they ever be more? You'll have to tune in on 18 June to find out.

Doctor Foster

Fans were obsessed with this Suranne Jones drama, which follows a woman who becomes convinced that her husband is being unfaithful to her with a younger woman (Jodie Comer). It is a powerhouse performance from Suranne as she goes through suspicion, heartbreak and ultimately decides on revenge - and we would absolutely recommend getting stuck in! Watch from 12 June.

READ: Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones' reveals hugely exciting news

My Family

We all need a bit of cheering up during this time - and My Family is just the ticket! Speaking about bringing comedies onto the streaming service, Dan McGolphin, Controller of Programming and iPlayer, said: "In these difficult times, people are using BBC iPlayer more than ever; to watch the latest news coverage, to learn something new and to sit back and be entertained... You'll be able immerse yourself in hit drama series such as Dracula and Taboo or have a good laugh watching comedies like The Kumars at No.42 and My Family." Watch My Family from 24 April.

READ: Dawn French celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with husband Mark - see her amazing gift