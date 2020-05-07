How Richard and Judy bent government guidelines for new show Fans have been delighted by their new show Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have been entertaining viewers with their new show, Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On, where they discuss new must-read books. However, it sounds like they had to bend the government guidelines to make the series possible.

While keeping their home as safe as possible with minimal people involved, the presenting couple still needed two cameramen - who were kitted out in masks and gloves - to set up the show from their homes. The pair have been very careful with keeping the environment as clean as possible, with Richard jokingly telling the Mirror: "Donald Trump would love to be in our house right now, because it reeks of Dettol. He could inhale to his heart’s content."

The pair discuss books in their new show

While they needed to bend government guidelines about social distancing to let the cameramen into their homes, the rest of the team are working on the show from the garage, while they have of course been speaking to special guests via Zoom.

READ: Richard Madeley speaks out about 'unfair' treatment ahead of return to TV with wife Judy

Viewers have been loving the series

Viewers have been loving seeing Richard and Judy back on their screens, with one writing: "To #RichardandJudy and @Channel4 can we have more of this Richard and Judy are like family you have missed, it brings a lovely warmth to tea time viewing. And also gets people wanting to read, so come on more books with Richard and Judy even after the lockdown." Another person added: "This show is refreshing. Makes a change from the usual boring quiz shows etc. Richard & Judy still have it. Nice to see them back on TV."

READ: Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan reveal secret to their happy marriage in lockdown

The pair also opened up about how they had been coping together in lockdown. "In all marriages, things can occasionally get tense, and you can get a bit snappy with each other, especially if you’re together 24/7," Richard said. Judy added: "[Reading] is very relaxing and can completely remove you from any anxieties that you might be feeling, any worry about the future."