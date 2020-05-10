Is Van der Valk star Marc Warren single? Here's all the details you need to know about the actor Are you enjoying the ITV drama?

Marc Warren is currently starring in the lead role Piet Van Der Valk in ITV's reboot of the 1970s classic detective show Van Der Valk. The actor, who appears alongside Maimie McCoy and Emma Fielding in the programme, has appeared in a number of shows and films over the years, but away from the spotlight, less is known about his personal life. Want to know more? We've done some investigating and here's all you need to know...

Who is Marc Warren?

Marc is a 53-year-old actor from Northampton and is much-loved for his TV roles. He's appeared in many shows over the years but is perhaps best-known for starring as Danny Blue in Hustle alongside fellow famous actors Adrian Lester and Robert Glenister. As well as Hustle, Marc has appeared in Band of Brothers, Mad Dogs and The Good Wife. He's also starred in films like Dracula, Green Street and Wanted.

Marc is known for his TV work

What is Marc Warren's relationship status?

In 2007, Marc began dating TV personality and actress Abi Titmuss. The couple dated for a year and even discussed starting a family, but sadly it wasn't meant to be and the couple later split in 2009. In 2012, reports started circulating that Marc was dating Chloe Madeley, daughter of TV presenting legends Richard and Judy, but nothing was confirmed. Since then, Marc has remained tight-lipped about his personal life.

Marc with Van der Valk co-stars

What else is there to know about Marc Warren?

Marc Warren is taking the lead role as Piet Van Der Valk, a commissioner in the Dutch police. Of his character, 53-year-old Marc has said: "Van Der Valk is an everyman sort of character. He reflects the energies of Amsterdam: its tolerance and liberalism. He can be a loner, and at times he might seem a little taciturn or moody but he has some stuff going on that we find out about as the show goes on."

