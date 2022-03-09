Will Roger Allam's detective drama Murder in Provence return for series two? The Endeavour actor fronts the BritBox drama

Roger Allam might be best-known for playing Detective Fred Thursday in beloved period drama Endeavour, but the actor has recently undertaken a new detective alias in the form of French Investigating Judge Antoine Verlaque in BritBox drama, Murder in Provence.

The new three-part show sees the actor investigate a series of murders in the idyllic location – a far cry from Endeavour's usual English haunt – alongside fellow TV star, Nancy Carroll. Murder in Provence has seemingly gone down a treat with viewers, but will there be more episodes in the future? Here's what we know...

WATCH: Murder in Provence starring Endeavour's Roger Allem - official trailer

Will Murder in Provence be back for series two?

BritBox drama Murder in Provence is a mini-series which has been adapted from the murder-mystery novel series written by author, M. L. Longworth.

The online streaming platform are yet to reveal whether the show will be back in the future, however, given the series has been adapted from a set of books, it's certainly possible – and there'll be plenty of content to use for a second series!

In addition, Downton Abbey screenwriter Shelagh Stephenson adapted the novels to the screen, so any potential addition seasons would be in good hands.

Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque in Murder in Provence

What is Murder in Provence about?

Murder in Provence tells the story of on-off couple Antoine and Marine Bonnet who end up investigating a series of harrowing murders, set with a stunning backdrop of Aix-en-Provence. Each episode sees them try to unveil the truth behind the mysterious crimes and the "dark underbelly of their idyllic home".

Joining the Endeavour star is The Crown actress Nancy Carroll, who plays Marine, The Greatest Showman actress Keala Settle, as Hélène Paulik, and Patricia Hodge as Florence Bonnet.

Nancy Carroll also appears

What are the fans making of Murder in Provence?

Fans are loving the show, indicting further there's definitely scope for more episodes! One person tweeted: "I've just finished watching all three episodes of #MurderInProvence! I really enjoyed them and I hope there'll be a second season!"

A second added: "Stumbled upon fabulous new series #MurderInProvence. Intelligent writing and cast with no stupid plot twist," while another added: "Love #MurderInProvence good twisty mysteries with a charming cast."

