The Sandman creator shares disappointing news about season two

The creator of Netflix's The Sandman, Neil Gaiman, has shared some disappointing news about the future of the hit fantasy show, which is yet to be renewed by the streaming platform.

Neil replied to a tweet from a fan that read: "Neil, it's more than lived up to expectations, thank you. With all the talk of it being a top-streamed show all over for the past two+ weeks, I don't understand why S2 is even a question."

In his response, the writer revealed that the show's popularity might not be enough for Netflix to renew the show. He replied: "Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we've been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough."

Fans were quick to show their support for the series in the comments section, with one person writing: "The show took over the top in such a short time, it was just crazy and it was to be expected, after all it's Sandman. I hope it stays that way and there is hope for a second one. It's like Dream says 'I am Hope'," while another added: "I'm praying for it! You're one writer I know which truly deserves to have their work adapted to screen further."

However, not all hope is lost as Neil reassured fans that if Netflix doesn't renew the series, it can be picked up by other streaming platforms.

The series has yet to be renewed by Netflix

Replying to a comment from a fan that read: "In case Netflix doesn't continue you can still bring it to other platforms like Prime, Apple tv, Disney + or HBO Max, can't you?" Neil simply responded: "Yes."

For those who have yet to catch the new series, it is based on the 1989–1996 comic book published by DC Comics and follows Morpheus, also known as Dream, who is captured in an occult ritual in 1916 and after being held captive for decades, escapes and tries to rebuild his kingdom of The Dreaming.

