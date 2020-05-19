7 brand new films to watch at home in June From the Downton Abbey movie to action thrillers, there's something for everyone

Although lockdown is starting to lighten, it might still be quite a while until pubs, bars, restaurants and most importantly - cinemas - are back in business. In the meantime, there are plenty of brand new, critically acclaimed cinema releases coming straight to your living room - and Sky Movies (and NOW TV) has a whole host of them coming out in June. Check out our top picks of June film releases to watch at home...

Daniel isn't Real - 1 June

Try out this psychological horror that follows Luke Nightingale, who invents an imaginary friend named Daniel after struggling with his unstable mother. When Luke does something terrible, blaming Luke for his deed, he banishes him into his subconsciousness - only for him to rear his ugly head when Luke grows up.

Try out the psychological thriller

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - 5 June

Angelina Jolie returns in the sequel to the retelling of the classic Disney film Sleeping Beauty. In the film, Maleficent is horrified to learn that her beloved ward Aurora is marrying Prince Philip. After meeting Philip's mother, the conniving Queen Ingrith, she unites with a group of outcasts to protect all the kingdom’s fairies.

Angelina returns as Maleficent

The Dead Don't Die - 7 June

This zombie film like no other follows a small police force in a sleepy town as they attempt to tackle a terrifying undead uprising - to hilarious results. Starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, you can guarantee plenty of (somewhat bizarre) laughs along the way - with plenty of gore, of course.

Girls actor Adam Driver stars

The Mustang - 14 June

This touching indie film follows Matthias Schoenaerts as a convict of 12-years who, reluctant to be released from prison for fear of his own short temper, joins a rehabilitation programme focused on training up wild horses. To say any more would give it away, but the film was critically acclaimed, and currently holds 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Mustang is critically acclaimed

Gemini Man - 19 June

This Will Smith, Ang Lee-directed film follows an elite hitman who is ready to quit when he becomes the target of another operative who seems to know his every move - and is actually a younger, cloned version of himself. This is definitely a must-watch for action fans - and you have to check out the unparalleled special effects that de-age the Suicide Squad star!

Will Smith was de-aged for the film

Mr Jones - 21 June

Starring Happy Valley's James Norton, the synopsis reads: "Mr Jones brings to live an extraordinary and powerful story of a real-life Welsh journalist who uncovered Stalin’s genocidal famine in Ukraine, which killed almost ten million."

James Norton stars in this real-life tale

Downton Abbey movie - 26 June

Call Carson to bring the tea and popcorn, because Downton Abbey movie is coming to NOW TV! The film follows the Crawley family and their staff as they prepare for the arrival of the King and Queen at their home - with plenty of chaos along the way of course!

Fancy catching up with the residents of Downton Abbey?

