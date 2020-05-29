Who narrates Gogglebox? All you need to know about the show's voiceover here Ever wondered whose voice narrates the hit Channel 4 show?

Ever since it first appeared on our screens back in 2013, Gogglebox has been one of the nation's favourite TV shows. Viewers love settling down on a Friday night to watch their favourite on-screen families critique the week's TV. While many families have come and gone throughout the many series, the show's narrators have stayed largely the same. Want to know more? Here's what we know…

Who narrates Gogglebox?

The current Gogglebox narrator is an actor, comedian and BAFTA winning writer Craig Cash. The 58-year-old is perhaps best known for his role as Dave in much-loved sitcom The Royle Family, a show for which he was co-writer, and received him a BAFTA TV award. As well as The Royle Family, Craig has appeared in shows such as The Mrs Merton Show, Early Doors and The Fast Show. The Manchester native has narrated the Channel 4 reality show since 2016, and also narrated the spin-off show, Gogglesprogs.

Comedy actor and writer Craig Cash is the current narrator

Has anyone else narrated Gogglebox?

Yes! Before Craig became narrator in 2016, the programme was narrated by actress Caroline Aherne. Caroline was also a comedy actress and appeared alongside her Gogglebox successor and close friend Craig in The Royle Family as his on-screen girlfriend Denise. The two also collaborated together on The Mrs Merton Show, with Caroline playing the titular character. One of her final acting roles was in After Hours, again alongside Craig, playing Sheila in the Sky1 comedy. Caroline narrated Gogglebox when the first aired on our screens back in 2013. Sadly, the actress passed away from throat cancer in July 2016, and Craig then took over from her narrating duties.

Craig took over after Caroline Aherne passed away in 2016

What else is there to know about the Gogglebox narrator?

Craig has opened up previously about the sad death of his close-friend and comedy partner Caroline. Speaking to the Radio Times back in 2018, the actor said: "After [Caroline] passed away, I had to go through all the props. It was heartbreaking. I had no room for the sofa so someone who works with me has it in their garage. One day we'll sell it for charity." He added: "But I kept a Charles and Diana plate and a felt wall hanging with Blackpool Tower on it!"

After Caroline's sad passing in 2016, the Channel 4 show paid tribute to the actress at the end of one of its episodes. A picture of Caroline could be seen on screen alongside the words, "In Loving Memory of Caroline Aherne" while the Oasis song Half The World Away (the theme tune for The Royle Family) played in the background.

