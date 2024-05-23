Kim Kardashian has explosive fight with sister Khloe and brands her ‘unbearable’

Kim KardashianKim Kardashian has once again found herself at odds with her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, during a heated argument where she accused Khloé of being 'unbearable these days.'

The clash arose after Khloé, 39, chose to stay behind to support their sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who was nearing the end of her pregnancy, instead of joining an overseas trip.

This decision left Kim, 43, feeling frustrated and venting her feelings on camera.

"Khloé's not coming, and honestly, she's just not feeling it," the SKIMS founder shared during the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians.

© J. Lee Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have a big showdown on season 5 of The Kardashians

"When you're not feeling it, there's nothing that can force you to come and have a good time. You'll just be miserable. I'm not in the mood to deal."

When Khloé was shown Kim's comments by producers, she seemed taken aback and explained her decision to stay behind during a confessional.

© Raymond Hall Khloe Kardashian was branded 'unbearable' by her sister

"Kourtney is at the very end of her pregnancy. I feel like someone has to be here," the Good American founder explained. "Even for all the kids, like God forbid there's a natural disaster. I just felt somebody has to be here."

Khloé, who is a mother to daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 21 months, with ex Tristan Thompson, admitted to being an overthinker and overly cautious. "I know I'm insane, welcome to my mind," she confessed.

However, Kim wasn't convinced by Khloé's explanation and insisted that her sister needed to "get out and live her life." She added, "All arrows are pointing towards misery. She feels guilty for leaving, and she just should be home."

© Instagram Kim, Khloe and Kourtney share a close bond, but often fight

The tension escalated, leading to a fierce argument where Kim told Khloé to "get out." Khloé shot back, "I don't care what other people think. I'm happy!"

Kim and Khloé's conflict was highlighted further, with Kim accusing Khloé of having a "stick up her a**." Khloé, in turn, shared with the cameras that despite their close bond, sisters can sometimes be "vicious and brutal."

While the exact cause of their argument remains unclear, Khloé suggested that Kim might be "going through a lot right now" and taking it out on her.

Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians

Despite their occasional disagreements, Khloé and Kim have shared a strong bond, especially after both welcomed children in 2018.

Their older sister Kourtney noted in an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that "going through the same things" had significantly strengthened the bond between the two sisters.