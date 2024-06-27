Kylie Jenner leaves sisters fuming as she bails out again in latest episode

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has once again stirred up drama, leaving her sisters frustrated after she backed out of a family trip to Aspen at the eleventh hour.

This week’s episode of The Kardashians saw the 26-year-old beauty mogul’s absence causing quite a stir, especially as she is known to be the least visible on the show, despite the family’s $100 million deal with Hulu that ensures equal pay for all and positions them as executive producers.

Kylie, who has been notably private about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, was initially excited about the Aspen getaway. However, anxiety got the better of her, leading to a dramatic exit even as the plane was taxiing on the runway.

The episode kicked off with the family ready to board their private jet. Even Kim was surprised to see Kylie, admitting in a confessional, "I honestly can’t believe Kylie showed up."

Kylie shared her enthusiasm for the trip, but her excitement waned quickly due to a weather delay. As the plane remained grounded, her anxiety intensified. The stewardess announced a 30-minute delay, which stretched to 48 minutes, causing Kylie to feel increasingly uneasy.

The pilot’s announcement that the visibility at their destination was poor and that they might need to land at Grand Junction, a three-hour drive from Aspen, further exacerbated her anxiety. "I don’t think that’s safe. I don’t like to drive in the snow. The last time I was in Aspen there were three crashes just around. My assistant crashed," Kylie expressed.

Her concerns about safety were met with reassurances, but Kylie’s anxiety was palpable. "I’m just saying I don’t want to drive three hours in the snow," she reiterated. Kris, empathizing with her daughter, noted in a confessional, "Kylie’s anxiety is kicking in and I totally understand. There’s a lot of moving pieces right now."

Despite the pilot’s confidence about reaching Grand Junction, Kylie’s bad feeling didn’t dissipate. "I’ve been having a really bad feeling for the last two days," she admitted, alarming her family. Kendall and Khloe were visibly frustrated with Kylie’s negative outlook, urging her to keep such thoughts to herself.

In a poignant confessional, Kylie explained, "I’m just not comfortable right now and I’m thinking about my kids. I may be dramatic, but I feel like something isn’t safe."

The tension reached its peak when Kylie decided she couldn’t go through with the trip. "I just have a really bad feeling," she repeated, leading Kris to acknowledge the seriousness of her daughter’s anxiety. "The minute Kylie says turn the plane around, I know she’s serious, and I know the anxiety is overwhelming."

As the plane taxied, Kris informed the stewardess of Kylie’s decision to disembark. Kendall, reflecting on her sister’s behavior, remarked in a confessional, "I’ve known Kylie since the day she was born and I’m not discrediting her panic. I don’t know why she does this, but it’s part of a pattern for her. She’s done this many, many times. I think she just thinks she can get away with whatever."

Kim and Kendall expressed their irritation as they waited on the plane. "But it’s always like this. Everyone always… it’s always like this," Kim vented, with Kendall adding, "The fact that she always gets out of this is very annoying."

In a confessional, Kris admitted, "I know the other girls are frustrated, but it’s one of my babies. Of course, I’m gonna understand and not get mad at her. I don’t want her to feel anxious."

Kylie’s departure didn’t sit well with her sisters. Kris tried to keep communication open, asking Kylie if she could find a ride back to the airport. However, Khloe was ready to move on, suggesting they leave Kylie behind and joking about wearing her clothes left on the plane.

As the family landed in Aspen, Kim said in a confessional, "We made it to Aspen, minus one. It’s like so ironic that we’re like, ‘Kylie never shows up.’ Well, she technically didn’t, she didn’t follow through, but I still hope Kylie shows up."

Despite the frustration, Kris held out hope. "I just hope she’ll figure it out, calm down, change her mind and join us in Aspen," she said.

Kendall, who shares a close bond with Kylie, expressed her sadness. "I definitely get really sad when she kinda bails on things like this, especially this trip, cause she’s my only snowboarding buddy. Everybody else skis and we grew up doing it together so part of it for sure is just sadness for me, like, damn, I was excited."

Kris, ever the optimist, concluded, "I’m not throwing in the towel yet. I have much hope and many prayers going up that Kylie shows up in Aspen, she changes her mind and she’s gonna magically appear."