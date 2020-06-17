Hugh Bonneville is one of film and TV's most recognisable faces having been a regular in period drama Downton Abbey, BBC's W1A and as Mr Brown the hit children's film Paddington and many more.

But away from his successful acting career, Hugh is a regular father and husband. While it might be a little different to his on-screen life as the Earl of Grantham in Downton, the family-of-three live in West Sussex and seemingly life a normal life. Want to more know more about his wife and son? Find out what we know here...

Hugh Bonneville wife Lucinda Williams

Hugh has been married to Lucinda 'Lulu' Williams for over 20 years. The pair tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son shortly after.

Speaking to Radio Times, the actor revealed what his wife thinks of his TV and film fame: "My wife thinks acting's a funny old thing and it pays the bills, frankly!"

Hugh with his wife Lulu

What does Hugh Bonneville's wife Lucinda do?

Despite inaccurate reports in the past stating that Lulu worked as an artist, Hugh himself set the record straight. The actor told Radio Times: "There were about five minutes when she was doing something very creative – she is a very creative person – and I said, 'At the moment, she's an artist' and that has stuck despite me saying in every single subsequent interview that 'No, she's not an artist – she's now a full-time mum.'"

The couple have been married for over 20 years

Hugh Bonneville children

Hugh and Lulu have one child together, a teenage son called Felix. The actor and his wife prefer to keep their family life out of the public eye, however the actor did open up about his experiences as a dad with online magazine Parents.

"I think the absolute key one is don't force your child to do the things you failed to do and wanted to do, like playing the piano or something. Another great piece of advice that someone once said to me when my little boy was arriving was, 'Hug him close, and let him fly.'"

