Strictly's Natalie Lowe shares rare picture of husband James and baby Jack The couple welcomes their first child together last December

Natalie Lowe turned photographer on Monday and snapped the most precious picture of her husband James Knibbs and their six-month-old son Jack.

Sharing the black and white photo on her Instagram, the former Strictly Come Dancing star wrote: "A little bit in love with this... #afternoon #cuddles with daddy. #cheeky #smile #fatherandson."

Natalie's husband James posing with Jack

The adorable capture shows Jack dressed in a white babygrow and matching hat smiling broadly at the camera whilst dad James lovingly smiles at him.

Fans of the couple were delighted, with one writing: "Gorgeous photo!" Another one said: "Oh. My. Gorgeous." A third one remarked: "Savour every moment. Family is everything."

Natalie, 39, has been sharing lots of pictures of Jack and recently revealed that he has a very famous Strictly godfather – Ian Waite.

According to proud mum Natalie, Jack is set to be a great dancer

The star made the revelation in a recent post which showed baby Jack playing on his jumperoo. Captioning the sweet moment, Natalie wrote: "Oh my, somebody is full of beans today... The boy just can't get enough of this #jumperoo I think he might take after his #goddaddy @ianjwaite my #baby #loves to #dance! #baby #babyboy #happybaby #happymummy #happymumhappybaby #dancerinthemaking."

Ian and Natalie have been the best of friends since 2009, when the mother-of-one joined the hit BBC dance show. The couple soon became a hit, dancing all the professional group dances as well as some outstanding solo numbers where they shared the spotlight with megastars including Dame Shirley Bassey.

Since leaving the show, Ian after season seven and Natalie in 2017 after season 14, the pair have embarked on tours together, have released dance DVDs as well as supported each other in their personal lives. In 2017, Natalie was by Ian's side as he married his boyfriend Drew, and a year later, Ian returned the favour and flew to Australia to accompany Natalie on her big day.