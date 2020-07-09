During these recent times filled with uncertainty, a staple in the nation's routine has been our much-loved TV programmes. And providing this regular comfort is Lorraine Kelly, who has been keeping viewers updated, informed and entertained throughout it all.

And now, in her new column for HELLO!, the presenter will be taking us behind the scenes of her hit TV show, giving us a peek into her favourite moments from the week and revealing exciting upcoming projects. From a chat with a Dame to dusting off the heels ready to return to her studio, Lorraine is certainly keeping busy...

As we slowly make our way back to the "new normal", as of next week, I'll be moving back to my usual Lorraine studio.

Since lockdown, I've been sharing the GMB studio with Piers and Susanna every weekday morning. This was all about reducing risk and making sure our much smaller crew and production teams were completely safe, and of course we observed all the rules and strict social distancing. There are temperature checks at the door and hand sanitizers everywhere, and everyone sticks to the two metre rule, especially in the studio.

Every morning at the end of GMB during the ad break, I change seats with Piers and our floor manager gives the chair and desk a thorough clean and wipe down. I should stress we do the same with Susanna when Dr Hilary takes over her seat. It's not just about sanitising Piers!

Lorraine was reunited with Kate Garraway this week

For the foreseeable future, even back in the Lorraine studio, we will still be doing most interviews in people's houses on Skype and WhatsApp, which means we all get a good look at their bookshelves, wallpaper and ornaments, which I find fascinating. I will also be doing some more chats with big stars from my own house, including a catch up next week with one of my favourites, the incomparable Dame Helen Mirren.

The last time we talked she admired the purple dress I was wearing, was delighted it was from the High Street (Zara) and vowed she was going to buy one for herself. I was chuffed to bits as she's always so effortlessly elegant.

Lorraine has been sharing her weekly diary with HELLO!

I'm also so looking forward to welcoming our Kate Garraway back to work on Monday, when she returns to host GMB with Ben Shepherd. Kate's husband Derek remains critically ill in hospital after being struck down with Covid 19. I saw her this week and it was so hard not to be able to give her a huge hug. She's been incredibly strong and stoic and really appreciates all of your support and wishes when she shared her story with HELLO! last week.

Of course as of Monday I won't be behind the big GMB desk, so that means I can no longer get away with wearing my slippers or trainers and will have to go back to my high heels. It's all part of taking baby steps to getting back to the life we knew before.

You can watch Lorraine on ITV Mon - Friday 9am - 10am

