Bridgerton and Downton Abbey stars team up on new movie – details

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has a new project in the works! Set to star in the crime comedy film, Go Away!, the actor will team up with Bridgerton actress, Ella Bruccoleri and Being Human's Michael Socha. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the indie project has entered production in Hertfordshire.

Rounding out the cast, Steve Speirs, Jo Martin, Niky Wardley, Jeff Mirza and Chris Gascoyne will also appear in the film.

© Getty Hugh Bonneville will star alongside Bridgerton actress, Ella Bruccoleri and Being Human's Michael Socha in Go Away!

Written and directed by Ed Kear and Cringo Williamson, the duo has issued a joint statement. "We had a fantastic time developing this project and are incredibly excited to see it come to life with such a fantastic cast and crew," they began.

"We look forward to delivering a film that's funny and poignant in equal measure, which we hope will live long in the memory of its audience."

© Getty Ella Bruccoleri is known for playing Miss Barragan in Bridgerton

Details surrounding Go Away! are largely under wraps. However, it's known that the film will follow Kyle Burden (Michael Socha), a lodger who has his life turned upside down after an accident with a bailiff, not to mention his landlord's round of viewings, threatens to derail his marijuana-growing business.

Hugh Bonneville's exact role in Go Away! is yet to be announced, but we're already expecting big things from the star.

Busier than ever, the 60-year-old currently appears in the new ITV series, Douglas is Cancelled. Set in the world of TV news, the four-part comedy-drama follows esteemed broadcaster Douglas Bellowes, who finds his career in jeopardy after a sexist comment he made at a wedding is leaked online.

Leading the cast, Hugh takes on the titular role while Doctor Who star Karen Gillan plays Douglas's younger, social media-savvy co-anchor, Madeline Crow.

© Sally Mais Hugh currently stars as Douglas in Douglas is Cancelled

Adding to his ever-expanding portfolio, Hugh is next expected to feature in Paddington in Peru, which lands in cinemas in November 2024.

As for his future projects, Hugh has also entered production on the third Downton Abbey movie. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the film will be released worldwide on September 15, 2024.

Many of the original cast members will reprise their roles, including Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, and Penelope Wilton.

Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith are also returning, alongside Dominic West, who portrayed Guy Dexter in the second film, and Paul Giamatti, who played Cora Grantham's brother Harold Levinson in a previous Christmas special.