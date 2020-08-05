You won't believe what Alex Jones is doing in this hilarious behind-the-scenes video We can't stop watching the star's clip!

The One Show host Alex Jones shared a behind-the-scenes video on Wednesday, and we can't get over the fact that the star applies her own fake tan as she sits on the iconic green sofa!

Taking to Instagram, Alex shared a hilarious clip of herself using a tanning mitt to bronze her arms during rehearsals, writing: "This is what a One Show rehearsal looks like. 'Kindly' captured and sent to me by @gethincjones."

WATCH: Alex Jones shares a peek into her son Teddy's room

We certainly know what it's like to apply fake tan last minute, just keep that mitt away from your gorgeous dress, Alex!

Alex could be seen applying fake tan on the iconic sofa

It's been a milestone week for the Welsh presenter, who shared a photo of her three-year-old son Teddy's face for the first ever time on Tuesday.

Taking once again to Instagram, Alex posted a photo of little Teddy wearing a sweet pair of starry trousers as he held his foot up to his face.

Teddy's dark brown hair could be seen, as could half of his face. Teddy couldn't help but crack a big smile as he proudly showed off his new Clarks trainers, which Alex gushed about in her post.

"If the shoe fits and all that… fresh footwear for his new normal wardrobe and heading back to nursery! Since 2008, @clarksshoes have been working closely with @UNICEF to raise funds through ShoeShare, an innovative donation programme that rehomes old or unwanted shoes.

"You can help reach even more kids in danger by donating your old or unwanted shoes at one of 500 Clarks stores around the UK. Your shoes will help to change children’s lives by providing them with the opportunity to learn, no matter where they are #ClarksBackToSchool," the mother-of-two wrote.

