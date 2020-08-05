The One Show's Alex Jones reveals a first look inside her son Teddy's room The One Show host lives in London with her husband and two sons

Not only has Alex Jones revealed her son Teddy's face for the first time, but she has also shared a peek inside his bedroom at her family home in London. The One Show host shared a video of herself "playing shoe shops" with the three-year-old on Tuesday, with the pair sat in the toddler's bedroom to measure his feet.

Teddy's room appears to be painted cream with a white wooden dressing table against one wall, and a matching wardrobe on another. The youngster's books are neatly-organised in a wall-mounted shelving unit next to the wardrobe, while a huge giraffe toy rests up against the wardrobe in the background.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares a look inside son Teddy's bedroom

The room also has a grey armchair, which has no doubt come in handy for feeding and relaxing with Teddy and his younger brother Kit over the past few years. The high-backed chair has been topped with a grey fringed blanket and a second herringbone blanket to ensure they are always warm and cosy.

The mother-of-two was promoting the shoe brand Clarks by demonstrating how much Teddy loves his new shoes, and the Welsh star also revealed that since 2008 Clarks has been working with UNICEF to make sure that old shoes are donated to children in need.

The One Show host was helping her son to try on new shoes

Alex explained: "Your shoes will help to change children’s lives by providing them with the opportunity to learn, no matter where they are."

Alex lives in London with her husband Charlie and their two young sons, and often shares glimpses inside the property on Instagram. Her previous photos have offered a look at their garden, where they have a playhouse and lots of outdoor toys, their beautifully-renovated kitchen, and some relatable snaps showing the chaos and clutter that can be caused by having two children under the age of three running around.

