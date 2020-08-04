Alex Jones shares photo of son Teddy's face for first time The One Show host shared the sweetest snap

Alex Jones is notoriously private when it comes to her two young sons' identity, but on Tuesday, The One Show host shared a snap of her eldest boy Teddy's face for the very first time!

Taking to Instagram, Alex posted a photo of Teddy wearing a fabulous pair of starry trousers as he held his foot up to his face.

The three-year-old's dark brown hair could be seen, as could half of his face. Teddy couldn't help but crack a big smile as he proudly showed off his new Clarks trainers, which Alex gushed about in her post.

The mother-of-two was promoting the shoe brand by demonstrating how much Teddy loves his kicks, and the Welsh star also revealed that since 2008 Clarks has been working with UNICEF to make sure that old shoes are donated to children in need.

Little Teddy's face could be seen for the first time

Alex explained: "Your shoes will help to change children’s lives by providing them with the opportunity to learn, no matter where they are."

Her full post read: "If the shoe fits and all that… fresh footwear for his new normal wardrobe and heading back to nursery! Since 2008, @clarksshoes have been working closely with @UNICEF to raise funds through ShoeShare, an innovative donation programme that rehomes old or unwanted shoes.

"You can help reach even more kids in danger by donating your old or unwanted shoes at one of 500 Clarks stores around the UK. Your shoes will help to change children’s lives by providing them with the opportunity to learn, no matter where they are #ClarksBackToSchool."

Needless to say, fans were delighted to see Teddy, and took to the comment section to say so.

"Beautiful boy," wrote one, with another adding: "Growing up quickly!"

