Gogglebox stars Ellie and Sophie's surprising friendship revealed! The pair are very supportive of one another on social media

Although we never see the cast of Gogglebox meeting one another, as they tend to watch lots of great telly in their separate living rooms, it appears that some of them are very good pals! After debuting a new look on Wednesday, Ellie was met with support from Sophie, who heaped praise on her newly dyed locks.

Sharing a snap of herself with two-tone pink and purple hair, Ellie wrote: "New hair. thank you @tombhair i’m obsessed. For those who guessed pink or lilac... I got both." Sophie commented on the post, writing: "LOVE!!!!!!!!" along with heart and flame emojis, and Ellie replied: "Thank you babe."

Ellie showed off her gorgeous new look

Ellie's sister Izzi, who appears on the show with the star, also commented while poking fun of her sister, writing: "Like a candy floss cruella devil" accompanied by a laughing crying emoji. Not missing a beat, Ellie replied: "If [it] doesn’t scare you no evil thing will."

Sophie recently debuted a new look of her very own

The gang will be back on our screens in September, and we can't wait to see them! Taking to Twitter soon after the final episode of Celebrity Gogglebox back in July, show creator Tania Alexander wrote: "Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn't easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team. See y'all on Sept 11 [sic]."

It seems the cast of Gogglebox are equally as pleased to be returning to the sofa. Show favourites Jenny and Lee took to Instagram to celebrate, posting a picture of them in their Hull abode and writing in the caption: "Great news all! #Gogglebox returns to Channel 4, 9pm on September 11th!"