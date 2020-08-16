Holly Willoughby breaks silence during family holiday to support former co-host The This Morning star has gone away with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children

Holly Willoughby has been keeping a low profile on social media during her time off from This Morning, but on Saturday, the TV presenter made sure to publically show her support for her former ITV co-host, Stephen Mulhern's new show Rolling In It. Holly shared several teaser trailers from the game show on Instagram, and wrote: "Tonight please watch this gorgeous one's new show, Rolling In It… Tonight ITV, 6.25pm." The mother-of-three has been good friends with Stephen for many years, having presented Ministry of Mayhem with him on CITV, which was later named Holly & Stephen's Saturday Showdown, between 2004 and 2006.

The This Morning presenter is currently away on holiday with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester. The family have travelled to an undisclosed location, but judging by the few pictures Holly has posted, it looks like somewhere sunny.

Holly Willoughby took time out from her holiday to show her support for Stephen Mulhern

At the beginning of August, Holly shared an underwater picture of herself diving into a swimming pool, and another snapshot of herself looking sun-kissed while posing outside.

Holly is now off work until September, having been reporting on the coronavirus pandemic in the This Morning studio with co-host Phillip Schofield over the past few months.

The This Morning star is currently on holiday with her family

The doting mum is no doubt enjoying spending quality time with her children. Although she loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum.

She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

On balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though.

"I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

