Meghan Markle's hairdresser reveals what she's really like to work with The former Suits actress has recently started a new life in Santa Barbara with Prince Harry and their son Archie

The Duchess of Sussex's go-to hairstylist George Northwood has given an incredible insight into what it was like to work with her over a two-year period. This included travelling with her and Prince Harry on their royal tours to South Africa and Australia and New Zealand – where they went just after announcing that they were expecting their first child together. Chatting to Grazia, George admitted that before starting his role with the royal, he was nervous, but that she put him at ease.

"She and Harry are both very grounded and easy to talk to, plus Meghan and I had some common ground in my passion for southern California," he said.

READ: Meghan Markle makes first appearance since royal biography release

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meghan Markle opens up about her experiences with social media

"We worked together for two years – and I hope to continue whenever she's back in the UK – collaborating to create the effortless cool buns that she wears as well as the sleek, polished hair… It's funny, because her hair often looks so effortless but she's actually the most thoughtful person, even down to the smallest detail like her jewellery," George revealed.

Meghan Markle's hairdresser opened up about working with her

MORE: First look inside Meghan Markle's new Santa Barbara home

George also described how working so closely with Meghan, as well as Harry, resulted in them developing an authentic relationship. "You really feel like you're part of their team," he said.

"What they stand for is so strong and inspiring, and they're genuinely such kind people who really want to do good, so that rubs off a little bit – you feel part of something exciting."

George also recalled his favourite memory from working with Meghan, which involved her and Harry scaring him after jumping out to surprise him on his birthday.

Meghan and Prince Harry are now living in Santa Barbara with son Archie

"My favourite memory has to be when they frightened me half to death jumping out at me on my birthday.

READ: Kate Middleton's quirky holiday activity with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed

"It was such a silly moment but so sweet that they wanted to surprise me. Meghan has a great sense of humour so we would always be in fits of giggles, but there would be these really surreal moments where we would sit thinking, 'Is this really happening?'

"We would be sat in the dressing room like, 'You're the Duchess of Sussex, I'm your hairdresser and you're going to walk out that door and be the most photographed woman in the world in a minute.'

"We tried to find humour in those pinching moments, just to stay grounded."

Meghan and Harry, along with their one-year-old son Archie, have since gone to start a new life in LA. Most recently, the couple purchased an £11.2million house in Montecito in Santa Barbara, having temporarily been staying at Tyler Perry's mansion after moving to LA at the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and they will have many famous neighbours, including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.