It may have been a wet and windy Saturday – but Elizabeth Hurley made sure to send temperatures soaring with her latest bikini photo.

The 55-year-old looked incredible in a tiny red two-piece from her own swimwear range as she showed off her stunning figure on Instagram.

Elizabeth wore the 'Freya' bikini, a halter neck top with bottoms that boasted delicate cut-out detailing. Captioning the snap, the mother-of-one cheekily wrote: "Another day… another bikini," followed by a winking face.

It's safe to say her followers were incredibly impressed with her age-defying physique. "How are you 55!" exclaimed one. "It should be against the law to look that good," said another. While many others simply posted flame emoji's or commented, "wow".

Elizabeth launched her luxury swimwear brand in 2005 and often models chic pieces from the line on social media. Speaking about Elizabeth Hurley Beach to Luxury Lifestyle in 2018, the Austin Powers star revealed that she started her own label because she was "obsessed with holiday clothes", adding that it's an area where women "can look amazing".

She explained: "I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

Elizabeth continued: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great. It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

The actress and swimwear designer is still self-isolating at her country home in Herefordshire. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in April, the model revealed she is staying at the house with eight family members and friends, including her son Damien and widowed mother Angela.

