Dirty John 2 landed on Netflix earlier this month and fans have gripped ever since. The series is the second in the franchise and is based on the real case of Betty Broderick who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband and his new wife.

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about Betty Broderick in Netflix's Dirty John 2

Fans are loving Dirty John 2

So where is she now? Here's what we know…

MORE: Viewers are confused by Dirty John 2: The Betty Broderick Story – find out why

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix trailer for Dirty John 2

Where is Betty Broderick now?

In November 1985, Betty killed her ex-husband and his new wife while they slept in bed. Two years later in 1991, Betty, now 72 years old, was convicted for two counts of second degree murder and was sentenced to 32 years in prison, where she remains to this day. Her request for parole was denied in November 2011 and January 2017, and is not eligible again until January 2032. Betty and Dan had five children together, Kim, Lee, Daniel and Rhett, but sadly one of their children died shortly after birth.

Betty Broderick is currently serving her double murder sentence

What is Dirty John 2 about?

Dirty John 2: The Betty Broderick Story tells the harrowing tale of Betty and her husband Daniel's bitter divorce battle and subsequent criminal case. The drama is the second in the franchise, with season one of Dirty John released on Netflix telling the harrowing true story of John Meehan (played by Eric Bana) and how he conned his wife Debra (played by Connie Britton) into financial difficulty and emotionally abused her. This series focuses on the shocking divorce and subsequent criminal case between Betty and her ex-husband after he had an affair with his assistant.

Amanda Peet as Betty

Who stars in Dirty John 2?

The drama series, based on the true crime story, stars Amanda Peet and Christian Slater as its leading characters Betty and Daniel Broderick. Amanda is perhaps best known for her roles in The Whole Nine Yards, Identity and The Way, Way Back. Christian is known for his parts Mr Robot, The Ten Commandments and Igor. Playing the part of other victim and Daniel's second wife Linda is Rachel Keller.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.