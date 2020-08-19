Death on the Nile trailer is here and it's the best thing you'll see all day The upcoming Agatha Christie film looks seriously good!

The first trailer for the upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile is here and it already looks like it could be the best film of 2020. The synopsis for one of the murder mystery writer's most famous works of fiction reads: "Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian adventure aboard a glamorous river steamer descends into a terrifying search for a murderer when an idyllic honeymoon is shattered by violent deaths.

"This sinister tale of obsessive love and its murderous consequences plays out in an epic landscape of danger and foreboding, with enough shocking twists and turns to leave audiences unsettled and guessing until the final, shocking denouement." Without further ado, watch the full trailer here...

The film has an incredible cast, including Kenneth Branagh reprising his role as detective Hercule Poirot, Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Sex Education actress Emma Mackey and Downton Abbey's Rose Leslie.

Speaking about the new film on The Fourth Wall podcast, Kenneth said: "Agatha Christie really believed in what she wrote. I think it was born out of personal experience being in bruising love relationships. She says in the introduction to the paperback version that she believes it has something of life in it and it really does."