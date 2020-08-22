Stephen Mulhern: then vs now – see how much the Rolling In It star has changed! Stephen is currently fronting the brand new ITV series

Stephen Mulhern has been a familiar face on our TV screens for many years now. The magician turned presenting star has been making us laugh ever since he burst onto the scene as a fresh faced children's host on CITV, and it seems he doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon.

WATCH: Stephen Mulhern joins Ant and Dec from their homes

The Britain's Got More Talent star is now fronting brand new gameshow Rolling In It, that welcomes hopeful players from the public try their hand at winning some money – along with some very special celebrity guests. To celebrate Stephen's impressive long-running career, we've taken a look back at his older roles below…

Stephen in his new show, Rolling In It

Stephen Mulhern early career

Stephen came into prominence when he won a talent show for his magic tricks hosted by Jonathan Ross and subsequently performed at the Royal Variety Performance in 1997 when he was just 20 years old. Stephen was clearly talented at his craft and became the youngest member to join the prestigious Magic Circle.

Stephen fresh faced back in his early career

After creating his own children's magic sets and taking roles for jobs for TV networks like Disney Channel, Stephen landed his job at CITV and became a regular presenter. Around the same time he hosted alongside Fearne Cotton for Finger Tips. In 2004, Holly Willoughby joined him on CITV for Saturday Showdown and soon enough, the presenters became hugely popular and remain regulars on TV today.

The TV star hosted Saturday Showdown with Holly Willoughby

Stephen Mulhern later career

After his career took off in the late nineties, Stephen's presenting work continued to grow. Today, he's known for his work on shows such as Britain's Got More Talent, Animals Do the Funniest Things, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Catchphrase and In For a Penny.

Stephen's new show has proven a hit with viewers

It's not just on TV screens that Stephen can be found. The celeb has also performed in many theatre productions over the years from musicals to pantomimes. He also has been a co-host on Heart Radio alongside other TV star Emma Willis since 2012.

What is Stephen Mulhern's new show Rolling In It?

Stephen's new show will see Coronation Street actors Antony Cotton, Jennie McAlpine and Sair Khan each pair up with another player to try and bag some cash by rolling a coin. The rest of the series will see the likes of Joel Dommett, Gemma Collins, Jimmy Carr and many more taking part.

