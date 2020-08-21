Endeavour's Shaun Evans, Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie to star in exciting new BBC drama - get the details There are some seriously talented stars in this new drama

BBC's new TV show Vigil has some of the biggest talent on British television involved, including Endeavour star Shaun Evans, Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack actress Suranne Jones, and Downton Abbey's very own Rose Leslie.

READ: This royal family member had major role in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The synopsis for the series reads: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent."

Shaun will star as Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover

A first look at the new show sees Suranne and Shaun as DCI Amy Silver and Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover respectively, as they investigate the crimes.

READ: Death on the Nile trailer is here and it's the best thing you'll see all day

Speaking about sticking to coronavirus regulations for the show, the BBC said: "Together with independent health and safety consultants, in full consultation with industry partners, and in accordance with all current government guidelines, the Vigil production team will adhere to comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the series is produced in a safe and responsible manner during this time of global pandemic." They added that the first look photo was taken before production was paused during the lockdown.

Suranne most recently played Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack

Fellow cast members in this all-star show include The Tunnel's Stephen Dillane, Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman, Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Outlander star Lauren Lyle. Are you looking forward to checking it out?

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Rose Leslie in the Death on the Nile trailer

It has been a very busy time for Rose, who is also set to star in Death on the Nile alongside Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh. Speaking about the new film on The Fourth Wall podcast, Kenneth said: "Agatha Christie really believed in what she wrote. I think it was born out of personal experience being in bruising love relationships. She says in the introduction to the paperback version that she believes it has something of life in it and it really does."