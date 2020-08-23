Eamonn Holmes unveils new look that surprises fans The This Morning star shared a stunning photo to Instagram

Eamonn Holmes shared a new look with his fans on Sunday – but we don't think it's one he'll be making permanent! The presenter uploaded an image of his face on the Joker's body, complete with the iconic smeared clown makeup from the hit 2019 film.

It was a surprising aesthetic choice for the This Morning frontman, who can usually be seen wearing a smart suit and a little bit of TV makeup at the most.

He captioned the picture: "Time to put my face on and get out there... Have a Good Sunday folks," finishing with a thumbs-up emoji.

The presenter's followers were quick to react, many of them sharing that his new appearance had given them a bit of a shock. One commented: "Alarming, prefer the normal Eamonn," while others added: "Scary," and: "Ngl, this looks creepy."

Other fans teased Eamonn over his apparent makeup application skills, writing: "You could have made more of an effort," "Tad too much blusher there If you don't mind me saying," and: "That face wouldn't last long in Belfast today Eamonn... It's lashing!!!!"

Eamonn surprised fans with his clown makeup look

The Belfast native often travels to the city to visit his mum and other family members but is staying close to the Surrey home he shares with his wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford this weekend. Ruth shared a sweet selfie on Saturday which showed the pair at the end of a meal out.

Posting the snap of herself and Eamonn enjoying dinner at a chic restaurant, Loose Women panellist Ruth had a big grin on her face as her other half finished off what looked like a delicious ice cream sundae – yum!

The loved-up couple have been married for ten years, having tied the knot on 26 June 2010 after dating for several years. They share one son, Jack, who turned 18 earlier this year.

