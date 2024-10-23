Woman of the Hour viewers saying same thing about Anna Kendrick in 'terrifying' Netflix thriller

Netflix's latest thriller, Woman of the Hour, made its hotly-anticipated debut on the platform last week – and viewers have given their verdict on social media.

Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut in the chilling film, which sees the Pitch Perfect star play Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette contestant of a 1970s dating show who chooses charming suitor Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto) as her winner. Little does she know that Rodney is in the midst of a murder spree across Los Angeles.

Taking to social media, viewers praised Anna's directing skills, with one person hailing the film as "the most terrifying movie this year". "Anna Kendrick killed it on her first turn time directing," they penned, while another added: "#WomanOfTheHour was absolutely INCREDIBLE. This is what it is to be a woman. Excellently executed by Anna Kendrick. What a great directorial debut… just so powerful and tragic."

A third person also applauded the Twilight star's work, adding: "Anna Kendrick did a really great job with her directorial debut. I was holding my breath through the entire second half of #womanofthehour."

© Leah Gallo/Netflix Anna Kendrick stars as Sheryl in Woman of the Hour

Other viewers praised Anna's performance as Cheryl, an aspiring actress battling sexism in the entertainment industry. One person wrote on X: "#WomanOfTheHour is a well-crafted, bone-chilling, & sobering film that did not sensationalize the horrific true events that inspired it. Anna Kendrick was exceptional in all aspects - her character's dread was palpable & her directional approach made the film even more impactful."

© Leah Gallo/Netflix Daniel Zovatto plays Rodney

A second viewer encouraged others to stream the movie, penning: "Highly recommend Woman of the Hour… Anna smashed it, and the whole film is an incredible experience. Brilliant performances all round, but it will leave you fuming," while another added: "Woman of the Hour is an incredibly accomplished directorial debut for Anna Kendrick. She finds the humour and the horror in a bizarre true story. Her performance is excellent as well. This is a real winner."

Speaking about her decision to star in the film as well as direct, Anna told Tudum: "Once I pitched myself to direct the movie, I realised that I love the character, but I love the movie as a whole significantly more than I love the character.

© Leah Gallo/Netflix Anna makes her directorial debut in the film

"I think I was particularly invested in the script and in pieces of the script that [my character is] not in, in a way that I normally wouldn't be," she added.

For those yet to tune into the film, it's based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who once won an episode of The Dating Game during his killing spree.

© Leah Gallo/Netflix Viewers praised the chilling movie

Here's the full synopsis: "The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they're cast on an episode of The Dating Game."

Woman of the Hour is available on Netflix.