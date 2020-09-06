Louis Theroux looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career The documentary maker has had quite the career…

When it comes to documentaries, it's hard not to immediately think of the work by Louis Theroux. The journalist, filmmaker, podcaster and author has had a hugely impressive career and has been responsible for some of the most intricate and hard-hitting piece of work on a wide range of controversial topics.

Louis is presenting his new show Life on the Edge

Louis began his career back in the early nineties, and now the 50-year-old journalist is fronting a brand new four-part series which sees him reflect on 25 years of work. To celebrate the new series and his long-spanning career – take a look back at Louis' early work below…

Louis Theroux bio

Louis, born in Singapore, is the son of American writer Paul Theroux and his wife Anne. The family moved back to the UK and Louis grew up in London, but later, as a young adult, Louis moved over to the States to work on his journalism career. Given his father's American nationality, Louis has American cousins, including the actor Justin Theroux.

Louis with his wife Nancy

When he's not busy interviewing some of the most extraordinary subjects, Louis can be found at his home in London with his wife Nancy. The pair tied the knot in 2013 and have three young sons together.

Louis Theroux early career

Upon moving to America, Louis began working as a correspondent underneath Michael Moore for his TV Nation series. His work on this show resulted in Louis being signed by the BBC to front his own series of documentaries – and thus Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends was born.

Louis in his early career

In the series, which remains popular to this day thanks to its availability on streaming platforms including Netflix, saw Louis take on some challenging assignments including interviewing those with extreme belief and explore subcultures often overlooked in mainstream media. Louis was awarded a BAFTA for his work, and the series propelled his career to stardom.

Louis Theroux later career

After the success of Weird Weekends, the journalist when on to create another hit series, When Louis Met… The series of programmes, aired from 2000 until 2002, saw the filmmaker chat to highly controversial figures such as Jimmy Saville and Max Clifford. In 2007, Louis' one-off film The Most Hated Family in America shone a light on the extremist views from one family in the States, and his documentary was highly regarded and praised by critics.

The journalist has had a hugely impressive career

The filmmaker also fronted the feature-length film My Scientology Movie which saw the journalist try to gain access into the exclusive church of Scientology in America. Louis has produced two books – the first in 2015, The Call of the Weird: Travels in American Subculture, and Gotta Get Theroux This, released last year.

Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge

Louis' latest TV stint, Life on the Edge, will see him uncover his previous bodies of work to reflect on impressive 25-year career. The four-part series will see Louis dig through his archives, while living at home at the height of lockdown, to uncover some previously unseen work and brand new conversations between Louis and some of his most memorable contributors.

