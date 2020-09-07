Did you spot this Oscar-winning star on Midsomer Murders? Midsomer Murders is currently being shown on ITV3

Midsomer Murders has had some impressive guest stars over the years, with Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, Hollywood film star Orlando Bloom and Superman himself Henry Cavill all making guest appearances.

However, the murderous little village really has welcomed acting royalty, as Oscar-winning star Olivia Colman made an appearance in series 12 back in 2009. In the show, Olivia played Bernice, the girlfriend of a local hotel owner Edward Palfrey. In the episode, the victim, Richard Tanner, is found dead in a model village and tied like Gulliver in Gulliver's Travels.

Olivia starred as Bernice

He had a tense family life having had romantic entanglements with different women, and after two more people were murdered, it is eventually revealed Bernice murdered Richard after he didn't pay due respect to her beloved model village. Naturally. It is also alluded to that Bernice killed her adoptive mother before she came to Little Worthy.

Olivia has since gone on to enjoy worldwide stardom, having received an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite. She also played the Queen in The Crown season three, and is due to reprise her role in season four before being replaced by Imelda Staunton for a fifth and final series.

Speaking about ending the show on season five, the series' creator Peter Morgan told Entertainment Weekly: "I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there's a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic because it's too close to the moment.

"If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama."