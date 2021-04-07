Olivia Colman's next big film role revealed The actress has won many accolades including a BAFTA and an Oscar

Olivia Colman is currently enjoying the aftermath of her awards season success thanks to her many nominations at this year's Golden Globes and the upcoming BAFTA and Academy Awards, but the actress is already gearing up for her next big project.

The Oscar-winner, who is beloved for her many credits including The Crown, Broadchurch and The Favourite, will be starring as the lead in Sam Mendes' upcoming blockbuster, Empire of Light.

It's not yet confirmed who Olivia will be playing, but the film itself marks a special milestone as Sam Mendes, the director behind Skyfall and 2020 awards season giant 1917, has penned the film without a co-writer for the first time and is reportedly thrilled to have Olivia on board.

According to Deadline, the movie is described as a romantic story set around an old cinema in the South coast of England in the 1980s. We can't wait to hear more!

The James Bond director said in a statement: "I have long been an admirer of Searchlight and the dynamic way they have produced and released some of my favourite theatrical releases of recent years. This project is very close to my heart, and I couldn’t be more delighted that it has found its ideal home."

Olivia Colman is nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Father

Meanwhile, Olivia is hoping to win big at this year's Academy Awards. The actress is nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her role as Anne in The Father which also stars Anthony Hopkins and Mark Gatiss.

Olivia also received a nod at this year's Golden Globes in the same category, however she lost out to Jodie Foster who won for her part in The Mauritanian.

Olivia was also nominated in the TV category for her part as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's huge hit, The Crown. The actress' nomination was no doubt bittersweet as it marked ending her time on the streaming series on a high before waving goodbye to her role as the monarch. In the show's upcoming fifth season, Imelda Staunton will be taking over the play Her Majesty in the next chapter of the drama.

